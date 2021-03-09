Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 43,811 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.54% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a P/E ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.