Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas makes up about 1.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 1.38% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $89,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,709,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,677,000 after buying an additional 652,366 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of COG opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.