Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $121,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 132,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,260,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,897,000 after purchasing an additional 326,343 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

