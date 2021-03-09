Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824,710 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 2.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 1.39% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $146,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Recommended Story: Market Timing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.