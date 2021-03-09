Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824,710 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 2.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 1.39% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $146,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

