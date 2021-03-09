Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $195.53 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 693,000 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group comprises 3.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.61% of Marvell Technology Group worth $195,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,202.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.51 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

