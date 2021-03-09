Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $227.52 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 115,800 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 4.0% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $227,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $264.28 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock valued at $359,991,741. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

