Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $37.98 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,878 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 53,622 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $37,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,602,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 718 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,838,372.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,817 shares of company stock worth $45,528,294. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

NYSE:PANW opened at $334.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.35. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.