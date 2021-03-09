Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $64.50 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,803,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,995,693 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.74% of The Mosaic worth $64,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.