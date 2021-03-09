Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,450 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 5.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $298,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,692,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,450,357,000 after buying an additional 73,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $498.46 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

