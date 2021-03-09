Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases 14,000 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.33% of Wix.com worth $45,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $308.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.26. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.35.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

