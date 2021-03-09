Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases 350,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.5% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $145,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after buying an additional 989,605 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,748,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $406,466,000 after buying an additional 740,509 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $82,000,000 after buying an additional 575,720 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

