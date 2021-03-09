Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases New Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,549,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,000. Vale comprises about 1.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of Vale as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

