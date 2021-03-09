Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 127,631 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,631 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.92% of Ciena worth $75,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ciena by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Ciena by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,978 shares of company stock worth $2,011,921. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

