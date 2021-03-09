Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 20,180 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $15.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.49 million, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.