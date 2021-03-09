Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 3,000 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 1.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.35% of Otis Worldwide worth $102,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.87 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

