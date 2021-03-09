Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 511,147 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 511,147 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for about 2.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.88% of Western Digital worth $148,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $68.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.