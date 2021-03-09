Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 261,263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,724,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after acquiring an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after acquiring an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

