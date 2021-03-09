Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156,006 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.49% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $80,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. PFG Advisors grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $249.43 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.88.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

