MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) rose 6% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MercadoLibre traded as high as $1,483.87 and last traded at $1,452.01. Approximately 930,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 649,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,369.54.

MELI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,815.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9,074.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

