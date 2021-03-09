Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $84,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.25. 191,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,471. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.