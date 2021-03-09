Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $97,609,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,348,000 after buying an additional 756,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.80. 450,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,471. The company has a market cap of $189.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

