Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

