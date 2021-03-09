Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $97,609,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,348,000 after acquiring an additional 756,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

