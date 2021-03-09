Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,123 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. The company has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

