MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 156,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.