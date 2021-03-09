Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.74

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.74 and last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCY. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

