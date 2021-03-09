Mercury (MER) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $1.36 million and $4,846.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.41 or 0.00536800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00070502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.24 or 0.00543847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076790 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

