Meridian Network (LOCK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $327,335.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $847,580.98 and $327,335.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00081705 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.