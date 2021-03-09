Meridian Network Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $826,492.20 and approximately $315,852.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00077208 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002038 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

