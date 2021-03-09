Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.54

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $6.80. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 53,696 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.
In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $26,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
