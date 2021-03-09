Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading 6% Higher

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.33. 647,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,235,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $404,897. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after purchasing an additional 735,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,464 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,824,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,861,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

