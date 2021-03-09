Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) vs. Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Financial Survey

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) and Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and Focus Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories -2.04% 6.39% 3.91% Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57%

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and Focus Universal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories $117.69 million 11.47 $1.35 million $4.21 62.47 Focus Universal $1.46 million 119.23 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Mesa Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Universal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mesa Laboratories and Focus Universal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories 0 2 0 0 2.00 Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $273.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Mesa Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Laboratories is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Risk & Volatility

Mesa Laboratories has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories beats Focus Universal on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services. This segment also provides chemical and cleaning indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and cleaning processes. Its Instruments segment offers data loggers used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air sampling; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical device, food and beverage, industrial hygiene, and environmental air sampling industries. The company's Biopharmaceutical Development segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes automated solutions for protein analysis, which include analysis equipment, CDs, kits, and buffers; and peptide synthesizers to automate chemically synthesized peptides that are used in the creation of peptide therapies, biomaterials, cosmetics, and general research. Its Continuous Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and laboratory environments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

