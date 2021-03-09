Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.05

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.05 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 4924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $34,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,846.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,513 shares of company stock worth $3,227,158 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

