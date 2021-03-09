Metadium Market Capitalization Reaches $98.06 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 112.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 242.3% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $98.06 million and $1.14 billion worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00057277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00788169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00066917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

