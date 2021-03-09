MetaHash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,227.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and approximately $60,227.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 59.7% lower against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.91 or 0.00509177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00066026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00051723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00076850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00077070 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.05 or 0.00489201 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,589,141,904 coins and its circulating supply is 2,419,536,056 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.