Metal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002436 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $86.62 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

