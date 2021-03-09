Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,199 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.74% of Methode Electronics worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,416. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $43.11.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Methode Electronics news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

