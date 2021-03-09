M&G (LON:MNG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

M&G plc (LON:MNG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 219.90 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 216.10 ($2.82), with a volume of 3076428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.10 ($2.68).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 12.23 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. M&G’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 3.17.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

