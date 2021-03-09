M&G plc (LON:MNG) Declares Dividend of GBX 12.23

M&G plc (LON:MNG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 210.80 ($2.75) on Tuesday. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.90 ($2.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91. The company has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

