Michael J. Foster Sells 6,000 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 173,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

