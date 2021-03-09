Michael Koralewski Sells 1,822 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Solar stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.