Michael Larry Snider Sells 3,850 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LGIH stock traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $134.00. 434,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,108. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $137.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in LGI Homes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

