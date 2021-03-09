Michael Shane Henrie Sells 11,900 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 11,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $1,193,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00.

GL traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.05. 507,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,926. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

