Michael Skipworth Sells 508 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WING traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.95. 794,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $159,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $834,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 90.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 20.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

