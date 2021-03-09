Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Breakline Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Breakline Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 3.6% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $88.40 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

