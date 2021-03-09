Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $87.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

