Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 634,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261,512. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 99.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 60,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 466,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

