MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the period. MicroStrategy accounts for about 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of MicroStrategy worth $17,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSTR stock traded up $37.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $658.10. 15,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,476. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,344.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $762.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.62.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

