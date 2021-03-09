MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 14.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) rose 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $735.48 and last traded at $715.99. Approximately 867,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,173,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.19.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,966.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $763.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.78.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total value of $2,138,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $10,028,676. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.