MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 19.6%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares rose 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 11,759,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 15,989,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 3.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

