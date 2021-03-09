MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 19.6%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares rose 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 11,759,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 15,989,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 3.61.
About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
